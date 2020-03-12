Not Having It: Dwyane Wade Throws Shade At Sierra Canyon’s Basketball Coach Over His Son’s Lack Of Playing Time

If you know anything about Dwyane Wade–beside the fact that he’s a legendary basketball player–it’s the fact that he does not play when it comes to his kids. That very idea was on full display during a recent episode of Inside the NBA, when the former baller threw a jab at Sierra Canyon High School’s basketball coach.

You’ve probably already heard about Sierra Canyon, because they has a star-studded roster that includes LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, and D-Wade’s son, Zaire Wade. Their teammate, Ziaire Williams, helped Sierra Canyon cap off a 10-point comeback on Tuesday, sending them to the state championships by hitting a jump shot right at the buzzer.

During Tuesday’s episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, Wade was asked by one of his co-hosts whether he was going to attend the state championships–which is when he made it very clear that he won’t be there. Why? Because he wants to keep things from getting heated between him and the team’s head coach, Andre Chevalier.

“No,” Dwyane responded. “My son ain’t playing and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach. So I won’t be there. … I’ll be rooting for the kids.”

Dwyane Wade says on @NBAonTNT that he will not attend Sierra Canyon’s CIF State title game. Zaire Wade did not play in the team’s regional final win over Etiwanda Tuesday night. Clearly Wade has an issue with coach Andre Chevalier and makes it clear here.pic.twitter.com/F8jRsZeBGG — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 11, 2020

His response seemed to catch his co-host, Candace Parker, by surprise, as she responded, “I think you just did do something. … Yikes! On national television!” Shaq, on the other hand, backed Wade’s comment and his support for his son by yelling out, “Message!”

Zaire Wade transferred to Sierra Canyon just last year to finish out his high school career alongside LeBron James’ son and the rest of the powerhouse team. He was sidelined early in the season due to injury, but even as he got healthy, it has still been a struggle to work Wade into the already-stacked line-up.