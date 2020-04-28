Pray Tell! Billy Porter Strikes A Political Pose With “For What It’s Worth” [VIDEO]

With his hit show “Pose” currently on pause in between seasons, actor/performer Billy Porter just released a new song “For What It’s Worth.” The song is in step with goal of using his art to raise consciousness.

“I decided to record ‘For What It’s Worth’ because I wanted to have my art and my music matter, make a difference,” he said in a statement to iOne Digital. “I’ve always been a political person. I come from the generation where the music reflected what was going on in the world, in the day. The song was written and performed sort of during the Civil Rights Era, the Vietnam War, it was protest music and I wanted to have a hand in bringing that back and speaking truth directly to power.” “I hope people are inspired to not give up, to continue to have hope, and to understand that the only way change comes is for the people to come together and demand it,” he said.

“For What It’s Worth” is the follow-up to Porter’s most recent single, “Love Yourself,” which hit #1 on the Billboard Club Play Songs Chart in summer of 2019.

What do you think of the song?