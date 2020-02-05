Talk About It: Billy Porter Gives The LGBTQ #SOTU Ahead Of Donald Trump’s Annual Soliloquy Of Lies

Billy Porter Gives LGBTQ State Of The Union Address Prior To Trump

Prior to Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address last night, Billy Porter, alongside Logo TV, gave the LGBTQ SOTU address.

Porter spoke directly to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer community about the victories and losses that they have taken over the past 365 days.

It was a poignant and moving speech that everyone should watch. Press play below to do so.

