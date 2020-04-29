2Chainz’s Ex Restaurant Employee Accuses Rapper Of Stiffing Him Out Of $25K, Files Suit (Exclusive)

A one time employee of 2Chainz’s Atlanta restaurant accused the rapper of stiffing him out of nearly $25,000 in commissions.

Leon Wiggins sued 2Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard for breach of contract and failure to pay commissions, alleging that the men reneged on a deal to compensate him for bringing more business into their restaurants, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas and the now-shuttered Hookah MRD Kings, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Wiggins said he made the deal back in 2018 that he’d serve as assistant manager for both restaurants, and would get a commission if he was able to sell a certain amount of food and booze, his complaint states. He said for five months, he met the goals and was owed a total of $24,713. Wiggins said he resigned in April 2019, but 2Chainz and Dillard never paid him.

Neither 2Chainz nor Dillard initially responded to the case, so Wiggins asked the judge for a default judgment. However, the owners claimed they weren’t properly served, but finally responded earlier this year and asked for Wiggins’ case to be thrown out. They said Wiggins was their employee but claimed they had no clue about any deal with Wiggins over the eatery’s commissions. They insisted they don’t owe Wiggins a dime.

However, Wiggins still wants his day in court, and besides the nearly $25,000 in question, he wants money damages and his lawyer’s fees paid.

Both parties were due back in court last month, but the case seems to have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapper was already in hot water over his Escobar Tapas when he announced that he planned to reopen it with dine-in service, a DJ and access to hookah. However, following an outcry on social media, he decided to keep the place closed, and instead made meals for homeless Atlantans.

We’ve reached out to Wiggins and 2Chainz’s lawyers for comment.