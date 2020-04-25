Healthy People Like That Music: 2 Chainz About-Faces On Decision To Re-Open Escobar Restaurants In Atlanta

Thank you, 2 Chainz.

Seriously. We had a mind to roast one of our favorite rappers for making a terrible decision that could potentially influence the public health crisis in the state of Georgia but we thought that a different approach was needed.

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported that 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, had planned on re-opening his two Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations in the A after governor Brian Kemp gave the inexplicably irresponsible “ok” to allow businesses to begin sales again. There was a terrible idea and we are more than happy to report that, according to TMZ, that will not be happening.

It took less than 24 hours (and likely some very convincing text messages and phone calls from friends and Atlantans who heard the news) to make the 180º turnaround.

Here’s what Chainz business partner Snoop Dillard said about the decision:

“After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service.”

Thank you again, to both 2 Chainz and Snoop for doing the right thing. It is absolutely imperative that we as Black folks do everything we can to keep our people safe and healthy. Based on the governor and president’s words, the government damn sure won’t do it for us.