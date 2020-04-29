So Sad: Ms. Minnie’s Boyfriend Mourns ‘Little Women Atlanta’ Star After Her Passing—‘Love Of My Life’

The boyfriend of a reality star who passed away is reeling. As previously reported Ashley “Minnie” Ross of “Little Women Atlanta” fame passed away after a car accident.

Her publicist told Newsweek that Minnie was driving near Old National Road at 11:00 p.m. on April 26, 2020, when a driver struck her vehicle and left the scene but there are conflicting reports about the accident. TMZ is reporting that cops investigating the accident say she lost control of her Nissan Sentra and swerved into opposing traffic. Still, her death is a tragedy either way and those closest to her are in deep mourning.

Minnie’s boyfriend, producer SlickBeatz posted on his IG page that he’s heartbroken. The producer’s page is private but The Sun obtained a screenshot showing him publically mourning his girlfriend.

“The moment I saw you I just knew it. I realized that you are all that I have been searching for all my life. I love you today, I love you tomorrow and I will love you the same 10 years from now,” wrote Beatz on his @Slick_Beatz220 page.

He also added that fans should pray for Minnie’s mom, Ms. Tammie. “#PrayerForMommaTammie,” wrote the producer. Her mom who appeared on “Little Women Atlanta” has yet to release a statement on Minnie’s passing but fans are sending their condolences her way.

Prior to her accident, Minnie proudly posted her relationship on social media and dubbed SlickBeatz as her “bestie” and her “man crush every day.”

Very, very sad. We’re sending condolences to Slick Beatz and the rest of Minnie’s close family and friends.