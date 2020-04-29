F**k Is Wrong With You? Veterans Affairs Hospital Director Seen Ignoring Social Distancing To Hold “Coronavirus Dance Party”

There are over 1 million cases of coronavirus in the United States. We have over 60,000 deaths in a matter of weeks. People are still acting invincible, irresponsible, and irrational. We’re irritated.

Keith Allen, the director of the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Oregon is under intense fire after a viral video showed him holding a “coronavirus dance party” with at least 16 other personnel shucking and jiving in very close proximity to each other.

Beyond being dangerous, this is one of the whitest things we’ve ever seen (which might be redundant, forgive us). These fools dance terrible to “Sweet Caroline” for three of the longest, most excruciating minutes you’ll ever sit through.

Not a single person was wearing a face mask or gloves. They just…out here…unseasoned and unprotected.

This particular facility, Roseberg, has had 5 cases of COVID-19 and that includes a staff member who had to be put on a ventilator.

Here’s what hospital spokesperson Tim Parish had to say about the incident according to DailyMail:

‘This video was made in an administrative, non-clinical area where PPE (personal protective equipment) is not required,’ he told The Oregonian. ‘All staff who participated were volunteers and had been properly screened, per CDC and VA guidelines. ‘VA realizes the importance of social distancing during this national emergency and will reiterate that to all employees involved.’

Peep the headass video below.

Notice you don’t see a single one of US in there. StringerBell.gif.