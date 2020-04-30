‘Don’t Do Drugs’ Young Thug Reveals He Almost Died From Kidney & Liver Failure During 17 Day Hospital Stay [Video]

This past week, Offset hosted a live stream with Young Thug, SAINt JHN, and Rich The Kid titled “Offset & Friends”. The live stream was presented by Oculus Venues & Supersphere with the goal to raise funds for the Atlanta Community Food Bank for those in need during this COVID-19 pandemic. During the live stream, Young Thug took the time between performances to open up about the time he almost died. Thug reveals he endured a 17-day hospital stay due to his kidney and liver shutting down.

“So, I kinda just stayed in the bed and I was like, ‘Yo call the ambulance. I can’t move my body.’ Then later… when the ambulance came, I couldn’t get out of the bed. They had to get me out of the bed basically. I felt like my whole body was numb and I couldn’t move. I went to the hospital and I had found out that I had liver and kidney failure. And I kinda had sorta passed away like I kinda died. I was in the hospital for like 17 days. I left the hospital, my mom didn’t trust it. So I left the hospital, went to another hospital, they was like, ‘Man, you got liver and kidney failure. You supposed to be dead. Basically, you’ve been dead.’ I’ve been killed before.”

Many fans instantly blamed the lean and alleged drug use Thug participates in for all these health issues. If you continue past the story, Thug goes on to perform “Killed Before” and after the song, declares “Drugs aren’t good, don’t do drugs”.

Watch Thugger explain the situation in the video below.