Pure Comedy: Anthony Anderson Reveals How His Mom Is Handling The Quarantine On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [Video]

Anthony Anderson is a lot of things: a comedian, an actor…but beside the titles that apply to his professional life, the Black-ish actor is also known for being a little bit of a mama’s boy.

The Compton, California native (virtually) stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week to talk about how he’s been spending the past couple of weeks in quarantine. Because so many fans know just how close Anthony and his mother are, Anderson also goes into detail when discussing just how well his mom is adjusting to this new normal, telling some hilarious anecdotes about her along the way. Later on in the clip, Anthony is hit with surprise virtual Kangaroo Jack reunion with none other than Jerry O’Connell and he really couldn’t be any more excited to see an old friend on the other end of his screen.

As an added bonus, Jimmy Kimmel will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause that is chosen by their guest every single day during this quarantine. Anthony Anderson chose the Love My Neighbor Foundation, which helps to ensure that homeless individuals receive the help they need–especially right now.

Check out the video down below to see for yourself: