OPULENCE: Anthony Anderson Talks About Spending His Summer Yachting with Magic Johnson [Video]

Anthony Anderson on Yachting with Magic Johnson And Friends

It’s easy to think about Anthony Anderson like he’s one of your friends from down the block, because he’s so funny, laid back, and seems like a regular guy. But in reality, he’s rich enough to spend his summer hanging out on a yacht with Magic Johnson and friends.

The black-ish star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the upcoming season of the show, and while he was there, he got grilled by Kimmel about why he wasn’t invited onto the yacht, what happens while out at sea, and so much more.

Peep the interview down below to see what Anthony has to say about his luxurious summer: