Offset Taps Former NBA Player’s Lawyer To Rep Him In Baby Mama Child Support Suit (Exclusive)

Rapper Offset has indicated he intends to defend himself in his baby mama’s child support suit against him.

The “Clout” artist has tapped a veteran Atlanta lawyer to represent him in Nicole Algarin’s paternity case, BOSSIP can reveal.

Amy L. Kaye filed court documents this week notifying the judge that she intends to serve as Offset’s counsel in the child support case.

Kaye has been practicing law for almost 30 years and has repped big names like former NBA player Damon Stoudemire in his child support modification case against his child’s mother Gwendolyn Moss, court records show. She has also represented prominent corporate attorneys and financial managers – in addition to regular joes.

We’ve reached out to Kaye for comment.

Algarin sued Offset last year to establish official child support and to legally name him as the child’s father. The mom said in court docs that Offset has only provided “limited financial support” for their little girl, and she wants him to step up support and have visitation.

The mom accused Offset of purposely dodging her and the case languished for six months. However the judge in the case OK’d Algarin serving him through the newspaper.

Algarin’s lawyer told BOSSIP that her client was “struggling” to provide for her daughter amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Both sides are due back in court next month.