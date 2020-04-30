“I Don’t F**k With Her At All, She Knows Why”: Kehlani Responds To Kamaiyah’s Claims She Called Her “Black And Ghetto”

While fans took notice of a beef forming between Kehlani and Keyshia Cole, it looks like there was another friendship being broken behind-the-scenes.

Starting yesterday, Kehlani and Kamaiyah have been sending subliminal shots toward one another on their respective social media platforms of choice. This comes after Keyshia Cole hinted that she had also had a falling out with Kehlani following the release of their song together. Now, all three ladies have began to address their role in the situation.

Kamaiyah talked about the feud on Instagram Live, revealing that it all came down to problems with Kehlani’s track “All Me,” which originally featured the three artists together. When the song was released, only Keyshia and Kehlani were on the track, and when the music video came out, it was just Kehlani, with Cole’s verse removed completely.

Kamaiyah also said on the stream that she “does not f**k with her at all,” without naming names, though the comment section had been referring to Kehlani.

Later, she did a second stream, where she said that she didn’t want “All Me” to drop at all, but Kehlani made the decision to put it out anyway.

“She takes me off and leaves Keyshia,” she explained to fans. “I felt like it never should have came out, and that’s where our beef stems from, her putting out ‘All Me.'”

After talking about their music-related beef, Kamaiyah takes things even deeper, saying she considered her to be “a sister” before suggesting Kehlani called her “black and ghetto.” In a series of now-deleted tweets, Kehlani responded to those heinous rumors, saying that she would never say something so harmful.

“I refuse to keep letting this fly because it’s a very unsafe dangerous lie,” she wrote. “I am black, my daughter is black, my father is black, half my family is black. And this woman was a sister to me… but I all of a sudden became colorist in a business conversation? Please think. Please.”

After deleting the tweets, Kehlani revealed that she was going to “address every topic of discussion, every public everything from the past few years” in an upcoming interview. “As for any deleted tweets it’s because it’s all a serious topic that deserves a real life bigger conversation with words you can hear coming from my mouth and not reading.”