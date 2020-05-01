No Isht Sherlock: Scott Disick Says He Believes Tristan Thompson Has Been Dribbling Khloe K’s Double Stuffed Dunk-A-Dunk All Quarantine Long

When you heard Tristan was quarantining with Khloe — did you really BELIEVE he was sleeping in the guest room? Last night E! aired the mid-season finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and when the episode was done, the network shared the first of the family’s self-filmed footage as part of the preview for the upcoming episodes that will air in September. The footage shows the family right before the COVID-19 crisis led the entire family (along with the rest of the world) to quarantine. At one point in the clip, Scott Disick has a video conference call with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian where he asks the group “Has Khloé slept with Tristan yet?” to which Jenner responds, “100%” and Disick seconds, “That’s what I said, but Khloe says no.”

Check out the preview below:

Khloe is really sticking to her guns with these denials BUTT (gotta use 2 T’s because we’re talking about Kardashians here) for all her live tweeting during Thursday night’s episode we haven’t seen anything else denying giving up the goods during quarantine coparenting. In fact, quite to the contrary, Khloé responded to a fan’s tweet about baking a cake that looks like an “open a** hole”

so… i tried to bake a cake and it literally looks like an open ass hole 😭 pic.twitter.com/z1Oi7JCjPx — otav (@kyliesbirkins) April 30, 2020

saying, “It does but sometimes a** can taste good.

It does but sometimes ass can taste good lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 1, 2020

Another fan pleaded for her to delete the response

DELETE THIS RIGHT NOW BEFORE THEY THINK YOU BE EATINH TRISTANS ASS 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Lex (@Khlocaine_) May 1, 2020

But Khloe acknowledged the media was likely to have already started talking about her engaging in those acts with Tristan.

They already writing the story babe lol let them write it. I just want the weird looking cake now and @KylieJenners tequila — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 1, 2020

We get it — Khloe has been publicly embarrassed enough — she doesn’t even trust her own family enough to admit that her baby daddy is back in the picture. If you were her would you have given in too? Quarantine is definitely a lonely time for single folks and she wouldn’t be the first woman to let her baby daddy back in the bedroom. Are you judging her or is it only human?