KUWTK: Here’s Why Tristan Thompson Is Getting DRAGGED For Saying He And Khloe’s Daughter “Needs Another Sibling”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has finally moved on from the slap fight between Kim and Kourtney to other shenanigans. The most recent drama being the reconciliation between Khloe and Tristan. If you recall, their relationship hit a snide when Tristan pushed up on Jordyn Woods and it became quite the controversy. Despite all of that Khloe and Tristan have tried to work things out, getting her clowned as a Boo Boo The Fool the whole time.

The show has displayed just how much their relationship is intensifying to full rekindling. It’s gotten to the point that they are even talking about having another child. They already have their daughter True. However, it was one particular part of Tristan’s request that hit Twitter the wrong way: he said he wanted True to have a sibling.

Problem? True already has a sibling because Tristan has another child. So to say True doesn’t have one is pretending he doesn’t have any other kids.

Twitter caught a wind of the shade and dragged him to hell.