Update: #AhmaudArbery’s Family Pleads For Justice After He’s Gunned Down While Jogging

The family of Ahmaud Arbery is fighting for justice. As previously reported the 25-year-old was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia when he was shot and killed by two white people, a father, and son, who believed him to be a robber.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, grabbed guns and hopped in their truck, and ran him down screaming “Stop, stop! We want to talk to you!” believing that they “recognized him” from break-ins in the area. The men told police that a struggle ensued and Travis shot Ahmaud twice with a shotgun.

So far neither men have been arrested and a prosecutor declined to file charges saying that Travis McMichael, who held the shotgun, had acted out of self-defense.

That’s just not true, says (anyone with sense) and Ahmaud’s family. Ahmaud’s mother, in particular, is speaking out and asking authorities to make an arrest.

“Ahmaud is no longer with us and he’s not with us because two men followed him while he was jogging and killed him,” Arbery’s mother Wanda Jones told CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca. “An arrest should have been made already.”

Along with Ahmaud’s mother, Lee Merritt, a family attorney is speaking out and denouncing Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute. Similar to Florida’s State Your Ground law, the citizen’s arrest statute says a person must witness a crime being committed and detain the suspect until police reach the scene. The statute allowed a prosecutor to claim that Travis and Gregory McMichael had “firsthand probable cause,” and were justified in chasing Ahmaud because they thought he was a burglary suspect.

“It essentially deputizes all citizens to go out and perform police functions. They did not do that properly,” Attorney Lee Merritt told CBS News.

Merritt also said he believes there have not been any indictments because Gregory McMichael is a former investigator for the Brunswick district attorney’s office.

You can watch more on this story below, we PRAY an arrest comes soon.