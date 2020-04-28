2 Gun-Toting Georgia Soup Cookies Chase And Kill Unarmed Black Jogger Ahmaud Arbery, No Charges, No Arrests

Ahmaud Arbery was minding his Black-a$$ business trying to get some exercise one Sunday afternoon in February when he was shot and killed by two white people, a father, and son, who believed him to be a robber.

According to Newsone citing NYTimes, Arbery was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia when Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, both white, grabbed their guns, hopped in their truck, and ran him down screaming “Stop, stop! We want to talk to you!”. A struggled ensued and Travis shot Ahmaud twice with a shotgun.

Oh, did we mention that this murder took place three days before the 8th anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s murder at the hands of George Zimmerman, a man who is still alive and breathing? Yeah.

There have been no arrests have been made nor charges filed. At this point, there isn’t even an investigation going on. Why, you ask? Well…

According to documents obtained by The New York Times, a prosecutor who had the case for a few weeks told the police that the pursuers had acted within the scope of Georgia’s citizen’s arrest statute, and that Travis McMichael, who held the shotgun, had acted out of self-defense.

Self. De. Fense. How were these two Andy Griffith-Barney Fife muthaf***as threatened again? Oh.

What’s worse is that Ahmaud’s family doesn’t feel empowered to act on his behalf because of the coronavirus restrictions.

“We can’t do anything because of this corona stuff,” said Wanda Cooper, Mr. Arbery’s mother. “We thought about walking out where the shooting occurred, just doing a little march, but we can’t be out right now.”

