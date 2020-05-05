Gone Too Soon: The Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths Of 2020 So Far

This year has been one that will go down in the history books as one of the craziest in recent memory. From the Coronavirus stopping the entire economy to the election of 2020, there will be more than one reason this year will stick out in the future. One of the saddest reasons will be the people we lost in 2020, and unfortunately, we haven’t even reached the halfway point. From Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant to Popsmoke, here are the most shocking celebrity deaths of 2020.

Kobe Bryant & Gigi Bryant

Two of the most surprising deaths of 2020 by far were former Laker and NBA legend Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gigi Bryant. The 41-year-old Bryant and his daughter Gigi were traveling on his private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas killing everyone on board. The passing came just almost four years after Kobe retired from the LA Lakers and had shifted his life focus to his family and from his love of basketball to his daughter Gigi’s love of the game. Kobe had become an ally for the WNBA helping in any way he could and his passing hit hard on fans everywhere. He passing happened the same day the Grammys were scheduled to take place at the Staples Center. The Staples Center is essentially Kobe’s house and fans flocked to the arena to mourn his death for weeks. Kobe’s funeral was hosted at the Staples Center and every seat was filled with family, friends, competitors, and die-hard fans. The most touching part was Michael Jordan’s heartfelt speech about Kobe which you can watch below.