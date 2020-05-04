From Creed Cologne To Cartier Sunglasses: 10 Things Roddy Ricch Can’t Live Without [Video]

While Roddy Ricch wasn’t exactly an overnight success, he did experience what it’s like to absolutely skyrocket into a bracket of success many only dream of when making their way into the music industry. His debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, had an incredible run on the Billboard charts, beating out the likes of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez for number one weeks after its initial release. The same goes for his hit single, “The Box,” which is currently spending its 20th week on the Billboard Hot 100 after maintaining a number of weeks with the top spot.

With success like that, it’s no secret that Roddy’s been raking in the cash as his songs continue to get radio play, giving him a nice cushion to buy some fancy things. In this new video with GQ, the rapper shows off the 10 items he simply can’t live without on a day-to-day basis. The Compton native shows off some Cartier sunglasses, Creed Cologne, Essentia water, his Roddy Ricch chain, even more jewelry, and more. Clearly, aesthetics are as important to the rapper as staying healthy.

Check out the video down below to see the 10 things rapper Roddy Ricch can’t live without.