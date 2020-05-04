Check To Check: Gabrielle Union Says ‘Marginalized Celebs’ Are Struggling During COVID-19 Crisis

Gabrielle Union is breaking things all the way, much to the chagrin of some critics. The actress is continuing to make waves on Instagram Live with candid convos amid the coronavirus pandemic and most recently she chatted with Sharam Diniz about COVID-19’s effect on the entertainment industry.

During the Live saved by TheJasmineBrand, Gabby raised eyebrows when she spoke on “marginalized entertainers” and liquid income. According to the actress, black entertainers are struggling during the pandemic and are “one or two checks away” from not having enough money to cover costs.

She also noted that influencers are presumably struggling to make ends meet as well and added that fame and wealth are not synonymous.

“For most certainly black entertainers, black “celebrities” we don’t really… for all of the Oprahs and the people who have just a lot a lot a lot a lot of money- most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean?” said Gabby. “So this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized “celebrities” the most. You know like all those influencers you see who take all the trips, they’re in Dubai one week and they’re London in the next week in Paris next week and they seem to be everywhere. They may not have a lot of liquid income. And you can charge your rent. You have to pay your rent. So if you don’t have the opportunity to do all the things you need to do to be the influencer, your money’s funny. And if your money is funny, you don’t have much of anything.” “I think a lot of people need to understand the difference between fame and having money. And I think this quarantine is really revealing a lot in terms of – there’s a lot of people who are famous that don’t have wealth.”

Unfortunately for Gabby, her comments caused a firestorm of controversy from folks thinking she was personally speaking on her OWN financial situation.

I’m not pocket watching, but who is supposed to relate to rich people suddenly not being able to continue to live beyond their means @itsgabrielleu? We don’t want to hear this shit. https://t.co/Aw81UPjlAz — fire and brimstone (@laPetiteNomade) May 3, 2020

Gabby also personally responded to the backlash from the story and noted that she was NOT comparing the struggle of everyday people to celebs and instead was asked specifically about Black Hollywood. Still, some people thought she was being grossly insensitive and seeking sympathy.

DEFINITELY not comparing struggles. The question that was asked if you watch the whole thing was SPECIFICALLY about how this is impacting Hollywood/Black Hollywood. I have been at every level of the game so I speak from personal experience. That is all. But let's discuss. https://t.co/GMWGVL1MWJ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 3, 2020

Also this. I encourage yall to share your stories so folks can better understand the game. https://t.co/QZeBGudz0O — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 3, 2020

Gabby also noted that most SAG actors only bring in $54K a year and that number is significantly less for black actors.

The average SAG (actor union) actor makes around 54k a year, while VAST MAJORITY make less than 1k a year from acting work. If we just look at Black actors those #s go down even further. Lets keep talking. Share your stories. Every actor whose name you recognize started somewhere — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 3, 2020

