BOSSIPSounds: Brandy And Chance The Rapper Collab On Cutesy Co-Parenting Cantation Called “Baby Mama” [Video]

Brandy is back and she’s using her voice to represent for all mothers but especially the ones who are doing it as a single parent. Brandy knows how difficult it is as she’s been raising her daughter Sy’rai solo since her breakup with Robert Smith.

“It takes a village to raise em’, we don’t do it all by ourselves…This song ain’t just for me, it’s for every mama yeah…Every day I breathe it’s for my little mama…I’m every woman and a baby mama.”

“Baby Mama” is produced by Hit-boy and as with a great many Hit-boy bangers the horns are blaring gloriously while Brandy and Chance preach their maternal motivational message.

Brandy is very proud of her new song and is hopeful that people really internalize the lyrics:

“My new single is about embracing the strength and fortitude needed not only in motherhood but in life. I am thrilled that Chance joined me on this track, and I hope my fans find it as uplifting as I intended it to be!”

Without further ado, “Baby Mama” featuring Chance The Rapper

Thoughts?