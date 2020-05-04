S#!t Is Real: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Ballin’ Halfback Damien Williams Robbed At Swanky LA Rental [Updated]

These Los Angeles rentals are starting to look REAL sketchy in the wake of the tragic shooting death of Pop Smoke.

According to a TMZ report, Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chief Damien Williams was robbed while kicking back at his rented crib. Williams had JUST checked in to the luxury property this past Saturday night when THREE men broke in through the back door.

Here’s what’s crazy. The story states that the men did not reveal a weapon but surrounded Damien’s folks and demanded cash and valuables. These dudes must have been huge because we can’t imagine professional football players being shook by guys without guns. Joke’s on the robbers, however, because cops say they only made off with about $1,000.

Williams is uninjured and said to be doing fine. Cops haven’t arrested any suspects but they are reviewing the evidence.

During Super Bowl LIV, Damien scored 2 touchdowns while rushing for 104 yards and catching 4 passes for 29 yards.

Dirty game. Be safe tho.