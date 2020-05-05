Bye, Orlando! Is Ryan Henry Chopping Down Draya Michele’s Impeccable Mint Swim Cakes Post Breakup?

Two of Instagram’s most popular, single, Black hotties might be hooking and all of the clues are playing out in front of fan’s faces.

Fans are speculating that Draya Michele and Ryan Henry are keeping each other company. Not only can’t these two seem to stop flirting in Draya’s IG comments, but Ryan is dropping clues in there for folks to decipher. Back in April, Draya posted up this bikini-clad photo of herself in her Mint Swim get up and Ryan wrote “Enim” in the comment section…

Hmmm, that looks a lot like Ryan’s spelling “Mine” backward and wants people to pick up on it. Wishful thinking or secretly smashing?

Is #Draya cozying up with #BlackInkChicago #RyanHenry? 🧐🧐🧐 he writing ‘Mine’ backwards on her pic pic.twitter.com/1WxsmNPXJQ — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) April 10, 2020

If these two are hooking up, it wouldn’t be a shocker. Both Ryan and Draya completely rid themselves of their longterm romances recently. Draya dumped her fiance of 6 years, Orlando Scandrick, making the announcement on Christmas day. Since then, Orlando has been rumored to have moved on with a young Instagram model.

Ryan has also confirmed that he’s severed romantic ties with baby mama Rachel as well as all of the other random hookups from his 9Mag past, like Kitty.

After shaking all of his old luggage, seems like Ryan has lots of time for Draya moving forward.

I don’t have time to waste time anymore… — Ryan Henry (@TheRyanHenry) April 15, 2020

Since his initial comment, Ryan and Draya have exchanged several other flirtatious inside “jokes” with each other under her Instagram posts, including Draya’s distaste for the smell of his feet. Would you be here for these two as a couple?