Draya Junior? Orlando Scandrick Is Seemingly Quarantining The Cakes Of THIS Young Insta-baddie

Draya Michelle and her ex-fiancee are two single people so it’s expected that the two thirty-somethings will eventually move on. Draya has been open about her struggle to hop back into the dating pool, the pickings seem slim for the entrepreneur. Orlando Scandrick, on the other hand, might be having better luck.

The ex-NFL star is currently self-quarantining like most of us, except it looks like he has a woman acquaintance to keep him company. Fans believe Orlando Scandrick might be hooking up with Instagram model Lala Baptiste.

Speculation about Orlando, 33, quarantining & chilling with the 20-year-old model started after Lala posted up an Instastory of herself in what looks to be Draya Michele’s old kitchen. We know from Draya’s rant alleging that her ex gave away her car to his homie, that Draya was the one to move out of the home when she and Orlando split.

Hmm, do YOU think this is enough evidence to assume Lala and Orlando are hooking up? More after the flip.