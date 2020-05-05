Scott Disick Reportedly Plans To Sue Rehab Facility Over Leaked Photo
Lawyer’d Up: Scott Disick Says He’s Not Suffering From Substance Abuse, Reportedly Plans To Sue Rehab Facility Over Leaked Photo
- By Bossip Staff
Scott Disick is not happy with the rehab facility he was staying at earlier this week, checking himself out the second he found out that his whereabouts leaked to the media.
“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer said.
That same subject was the premise of last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians–even though Disick’s parents passed away in 2013 and 2014 respectively, it’s clear that Scott still has a lot of unresolved feelings over the situation.
