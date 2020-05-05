Lawyer’d Up: Scott Disick Says He’s Not Suffering From Substance Abuse, Reportedly Plans To Sue Rehab Facility Over Leaked Photo

Scott Disick is not happy with the rehab facility he was staying at earlier this week, checking himself out the second he found out that his whereabouts leaked to the media.

News broke yesterday that the reality star had been staying at the All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado since last Tuesday. Multiple reports stated that he was there for cocaine and alcohol abuse, which is something he has definitely struggled with in the past.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer said. But according to his lawyer, Marty Singer, the media has it all wrong, insisting his client was not in rehab for substance abuse.

According to reports from TMZ , Scott was quarantining in L.A. by himself, which gave him time to realize he never properly dealt with the death of his parents. That same subject was the premise of last week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians–even though Disick’s parents passed away in 2013 and 2014 respectively, it’s clear that Scott still has a lot of unresolved feelings over the situation.

Speaking on the photo that was taken of Scott inside the rehab facility, Singer insists it’s an outrageous HIPAA violation as his team believes the photo was taken by a staff member and not a patient, which could end up triggering criminal prosecution. The picture was reportedly taken upon Disick’s check-in to the facility. The second he learned of the photo leak, he immediately called for a car to pick him up, which is when he left the facility and headed back to Los Angeles.

Hopefully Scott can get the help he needs somewhere else, despite clout-chasers seriously invading his privacy.