Get Well Soon: Scott Disick Enters Rehab Facility For Alcohol & Cocaine Abuse

As the COVID crisis continues, people are struggling to battle their demons and one such person just happens to be a celeb with documented substance abuse problems.

Scott Disick is reportedly getting much-needed help. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby’s father has entered rehab for alcohol and cocaine abuse reports The Daily Mail. According to the publication Scott struggled with sobriety during the coronavirus quarantine and is “still having a hard time coping with the loss of both his parents a few years ago.”

His alleged struggles apparently landed him at the exclusive All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado last Tuesday where he was put in immediate COVID-19 quarantine and confined to his private suite. After a negative COVID-19 test he was allowed to join other patients at the facility Friday, reports The Daily Mail.

‘He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children and he’s been taking cocaine and drinking a lot,’ reported a source. ‘He looked pretty skinny and told the group he was coming to rehab to work on his issues and said he was having withdrawal symptoms and was tired and lethargic. ‘He told staff he didn’t want any special treatment during his stay, in terms of meals and therapy.’

Scott’s rehab stint has since been confirmed by E! News;

E! News can confirm the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star entered a treatment facility in Edwards, Colorado last week. “It’s true. Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help,” a source shares. “Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”

Scott’s battle with drugs and alcohol has been well documented, in 2014 the reality star checked into rehab after downing sleeping pills, then in October 2015, he checked into a facility in Malibu for drug and alcohol abuse, after previously seeking treatment in Costa Rica and Florida, reports The Daily Mail.

His last stint in rehab was in August 2017.

We’re sure his friends and family are reeling—get well soon, Scott!