Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Launch Limited Edition “The Fresh Prince” / “Summertime” Collection

As part of the yearlong celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff are unveiling a new limited-edition clothing collection – the “Fresh Prince / Summertime” – will be available on May 9th exclusively at the newly-launched Fresh Prince online store (www.freshprincestore.com). The 10+ piece unisex collection is inspired by The Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, and his starring role in the iconic program as well as his Grammy Award-winning music catalog with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

In correlation with the launch, DJ Jazzy Jeff will be hosting a virtual “Break the Monotony Block Party” on Instagram Live on May 9th to celebrate the legacy of the show and their music. The 12+ hour virtual block party will also feature sets from iconic DJs, including D-Nice, Just Blaze, Clark Kent, among countless others.

“It’s humbling to see how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and our music has transcended time and continued to shape pop culture,” said DJ Jazzy Jeff, who collaborated on the development of the new capsule. “Between this new collection and the block party, I hope we can come together during these trying times, celebrate culture, put smiles on people’s faces and raise money for an important cause.”

The “Fresh Prince / Summertime” collection boasts a bright, neon palette with its prints drawing from the distinguished imagery from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Fans of the TV series will also appreciate the nod to some of the imagery from the show’s opening credits with the collection’s graffiti pattern and “Fresh” license plate pieces.

Consumers can buy individual pieces or purchase a Fresh Prince merch crate which includes an assortment of exclusive items that will not be sold individually.

A portion of sales from purchases of the collection on May 9th will be donated towards No Kid Hungry to provide access to meals for vulnerable children who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the full lineup for the Break The Monotony Block Party below: