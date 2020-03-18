Playful Promises: Copiously Curvy Gabi Fresh Drops Luxurious Lingerie Collection [Photos]

Another day, another Gabi Fresh slay. The designer/influencer/social sovereign has announced yet another collaboration after already promoting body positivity with several Swimsuits For All collections and her (now defunct) brand Premme.

The bangin’ beauty is once again teaming up with UK-based size-inclusive lingerie brand Playful Promises. PP is known for offering aesthetically pleasing pieces that are currently perfectly timed considering this coronavirus climate.

If you’re looking to get some (safe) COVID-19 isolation penetration, Gabi’s collection goes up to a size 44K in bra sizes and the collection is available in sizes 12-24. The collection’s pieces retail for under $49 and include $20 panties and garter belts. They have mesh paneling, lace, suggestively placed straps, and the playful pieces range in colors from bold to cheetah to neutrals.

Gab launched her first collection with Playful Promises in September 2017, this time her collection seems a bit more fun considering the vibrant color scheme that’s perfect for spring. After announcing the launch the influencer fielded fan questions about the collection. According to Gabi, the bras are true to size but for the underwear, she suggests going one size down. She also revealed that she wears a size 18 top and bottom and noted that photoshoot for the collection was themed after Beyonce’s “Party” video.

Other PP collections include Hunter McGrady’s and the Felicity Hayward collection.

You can check out Gabo’s latest Playful Promises collaboration here.

See more pics of Gabi looking like a whole (social distanced) SCHNACK below.