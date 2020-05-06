Legal Wins: Kevin Hart’s $60 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit Has Reportedly Been Dismissed By A Federal Judge

Kevin Hart just got a big win in the $60 million lawsuit centered around his 2017 sex tape scandal.

According to reports from The Blast, a California judge has ordered “all claims” against Hart in the suit, which was filed by Montia Sabbag, to be dismissed, arguing that the suit was “brought in the wrong venue.” This comes after Sabbag refiled in California court following another judge previously dismissed the case without prejudice last year.

“MS. SABBAG had no knowledge that the intimate activity depicted in the VIDEO was being recorded,” Sabbag’s legal team argued in the original complaint, as cited in Tuesday’s report. “To the contrary, MS. SABBAG believed that such activity was completely private, and she had a reasonable expectation of her privacy in HART’S private bedroom suite at the COSMOPOLITAN, and she reasonably believed that her privacy was safe and protected at all relevant times.”

In the suit, Sabbag also alleged that Hart and Jackson “conspired in leaking the tape” as a promotional stunt for the comedian. Kevin, on the other hand, had long argued that Sabbag had never properly served him with related legal documents, stating in a motion that a server had simply tossed a set of papers “out of a car window” and into the view of one of his security guards outside his house.

Since this is the second dismissal for the lawsuit, it seems like Kevin is in the clear, but we’ll see what happens with this case and whether or not it gets revived once again down the line.