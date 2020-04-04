Art Of The Vlog: Stephen Curry Connects With Kevin Hart To Learn How To Properly Vlog On Youtube [Video]

Steph Curry has taken up a new hobby while the NBA season is suspended due to the coronavirus. The Golden State baller has decided to become a vlogger on Youtube. Vlogging can be an intense hobby with constantly filming, having to keep the energy up for the camera, finding interesting topics to film, and then editing them while being able to keep them entertaining.

Let’s face it, some people who are famous because of sports have very little personality off the court to keep someone interested in their vlogs–but that’s not always the case. So, Steph decided to grab some lessons from someone who’s used to being in front of the camera, his good friend Kevin Hart.

The vlog series was created in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and the first episode focuses on financial literacy. While Steph attempts to host a panel on the topic, Kevin Hart is right beside him critiquing his every vlogger-style move. Kevin even spends some time in between jokes making Steph re-do his lines and asking him to keep the energy up. While the first vlog isn’t that bad, Steph does have a long way to go to make it to the top Youtube ranks–but luckily, Kevin is a pretty good support system to have.

You can catch his first vlog featuring Kevin Hart below.