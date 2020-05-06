“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Briana And Egypt Face Off, Will It Get Physical?[VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek for your viewing pleasure. Briana’s been on Egypt’s bad side ever since her engagement party and the two are finally talking about their differences. In the past, Egypt let Briana dominate but times have definitely changed. Watch the clip below:

Uh Oh. Looks like Trepa may make an appearance! Oh, we wondered what you guys would think about Briana calling the engagement party a “coming out party”? She was referring to Sam admitting he dated a trans woman before meeting Egypt. Is that homophobic on her part?

Here’s more on what to expect from the episode:

​Lil Twist’s birthday party explodes into chaos when Briana and Egypt come to blows. Things ignite for Angela and Bow Wow when their romantic past threatens their new business relationship.

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “THE ROYAL RUMBLE” – Airs Thursday, May 7th at 9/8C on WeTV