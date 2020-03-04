“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Egypt And Briana Have A Heated Argument On Show Finale [VIDEO]

The season finale of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tomorrow but of course you already know you can count on us for an exclusive clip.

This season of “Growing Up Hip Hop” is almost over, but it’s definitely going out with a bang. This season all Egypt and Sam have wanted is to love on each other — so why is Briana still trippin? And at their engagement party of all places?

Get your sneak peek on below:

That was definitely a bit much. We understand there wouldn’t be much to show if all the folks knew how to mind their business but we really don’t know if Briana would have been allowed on the premises to begin with if we were Egypt or Sam.

Here’s more about the episode:

A melee breaks out when Pepa and Treach join forces to protect Egypt. JoJo and his fiancé Tanice battle to the altar, and things take a dramatic turn just before the ceremony. Bow Wow wants to reconnect with Angela and makes his move.

GROWING UP HIP HOP– “CHECK YOURSELF BEFORE YOU TREACH YOURSELF” – Airs Thursday, March 5th at 9/8C on WeTV. Will you be watching?