Celebrity Cribs: Colombian Superstar Singer Maluma Takes Viewers On A Virtual Tour Of His Medellin Mansion [Video]

Maluma makes a LOT of money. A LOT a lot. The singer/songwriter/actor/guitarist has been a force in the game for quite some time now and thus has a very nice place to lay his head at night.

The folks from Architectural Digest hit him up and asked if they could take a COVID-free, socially-distant tour of his hillside home in Medellin, Colombia. The South American abode is said to be resplendent with many design touches that come straight from the superstar’s personality.

From what we can tell Maluma has built a little piece of heaven right in his own backyard.

One of the best parts of Maluma’s house is the fact that you can see how grateful he is to be able to live the way he does strictly because of the fans and his family. That might not make sense now but you’ll see as soon as you press play down below.

¡Que rico!