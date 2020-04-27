A$AP Ferg shows his art-filled home in New Jersey to Architectural Digest
Celebrity Cribs: A$AP Ferg Takes Fans And Architectural Digest On A Tour Of His Artsy New Jersey Abode [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
A$AP Ferg has made quite a bit of money in his rap career but as we’ve recently seen with Drake’s soulless Canadian estate, money can’t by class or taste.
Fortunately, Fergenstein doesn’t have that problem.
The raucous rapper recently recorded a quarantine episode of Open Door with Architectural Digest and gave us all an intimate look at how he’s living in New Jersey.
Press play down bottom to peep.
