Walker & Company Gives Back To Atlanta’s Beauty & Grooming Professionals And Chicago High-School Students During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Walker & Company Brands, makers of the award-winning grooming brand Bevel, has partnered with Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on “Giving Tuesday” to support her recently announced initiative – the “Strength in Beauty” fund, which will provide grants for eligible cosmetologists, barbers, manicurists, skincare specialists and makeup artists whose businesses have been negatively impacted by the necessary measures taken to control the novel COVID-19 virus.

“When Mayor Bottoms announced the Strength in Beauty Fund, I knew, right away, that Walker & Company would contribute,” shared Walker & Company Brands Founder and CEO Tristan Walker. “We salute Mayor Bottoms’ leadership, standing firm to help bridge the gap for those in need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker & Company is proud not only to call Atlanta home, but also to remain dedicated to the economic empowerment of the independent cosmetology workforce. We will always advocate for the health of our community, especially those most impacted by this pandemic. We stand with our hometown mayor.”

The second initiative is a continuation of the partnership that Bevel, a Walker & Company Brand, launched in February 2020 with Chicago’s Urban Prep Academies, known nationwide for their student’s 100% college acceptance rate. Walker & Company has donated laptops to support distance learning and ensure Urban Prep Academies students can effectively continue their education during the pandemic.

“Bevel is committed to the success and empowerment of Black men. A big part of that is education. We want to ensure that there are no barriers to education. We are beyond happy to continue our support of the young Black men of Urban Prep Academies” – Tia Cummings, Vice President of Marketing, Walker & Company Brands.

Founded in 2013, Walker & Company Brands, the makers of Bevel, have since expanded into hair, skin and body, providing head to toe grooming solutions for black men. For more information or to get Bevel today, please visit: www.getbevel.com.

We love to see Black owned businesses and community leaders stepping up to take care of our own. Tristan Walker and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms continue to do us proud.