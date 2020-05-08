SMH: ‘Deadpool 2’ Producers Fined $289,562 Over Safety Violations That Led To The Death Of Stuntwoman Joi Harris

The producers of Deadpool 2 have been fined $289,562 over safety violations that contributed to the death of stuntwoman Joi Harris.

According to reports from Deadline, Harris was killed in August of 2017 while filming a motorcycle stunt in Vancouver. A production studio source told the publication that the sequence in question was rehearsed for two full days prior to execution, adding that they ran through it “five-plus times before filming.”

On the last take, an eyewitness alleges that Harris crashed through the plate-glass window of a nearby building when she lost control of her motorcycle while turning a corner. Unfortunately, Harris wasn’t wearing a helmet, because the character she was portraying didn’t wear protective gear in the scene.

Canada’s WorkSafeBC identified five violations of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation by the production company behind the 2018 film:

• Failure to ensure the health and safety of all workers by failing to identify the hazards and assess and control the risks of the work activity and failing to provide adequate supervision.

• Failure to ensure that the stunt performer complied with the Regulation by wearing safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.

• Failure to ensure the health and safety of the stunt performer by failing to provide adequate supervision with respect to this work activity.

• Failure to provide the stunt performer with a new worker orientation.

• Instructing the stunt performer not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.

To make matters even more heartbreaking, Deadpool 2 was Harris’ first film as a stunt performer. She was reportedly the first African American woman licensed to compete in American Motorcyclist Association races.