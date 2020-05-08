Are You Here For It?! Donald Glover & The Rest Of The ‘Community’ Cast Are Reuniting For A Virtual Table Read To Raise Money For COVID-19 Relief

Donald Glover is going back to his roots.

According to reports from Variety, the artist formerly known as Childish Gambino will take part in a Community reunion, where the cast is set to hold a virtual table read and Q&A. The livestream is going to help raise money for two charities focused on COVID-19 relief efforts, also marking the first time Glover has returned to the show since his Season 5 departure.

Along with Glover, creator Dan Harmon, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong will all be in the building to read from the script of the 2014 episode titled, “Cooperative Polygraphy.” During this episode, the cast gathers in the Greendale Community College library following Pierce’s (Chevy Chase) funeral.

Donations made during this special will go towards the charities of José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods. Both organizations aim to supply frontline responders and vulnerable communities across the country with warm meals.

This highly-anticipated reunion is set to air on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page on Monday, May 18, at 2 p.m. PT. You can submit questions through social media using the hashtag #AskCommunity, and tagging @CommunityTV.

Will you be watching?!