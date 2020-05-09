Rest In Peace: Andre Harrell, Legendary Music Executive, Dead At 59

Andre Harrell, the legendary music executive responsible for Diddy’s career and a plethora of notable R&B and Hip Hop acts, sadly passed away overnight. He was 59-years-old.

Harrell’s passing was announced to thousands of people simultaneously after hearing the news from DJ D-Nice on his popular Instagram Livestream of ‘Club Quarantine’. The sad news has been confirmed by several news outlets, so far the cause of his death remains unclear.

According to a detailed memoriam posted by News One, Harrell helped facilitate the careers of the 1990s icons whose names include but are definitely not limited to: JoDeCi, Mary J Blige, Heavy D, and Biggie Smalls. He moved on to serve as president and CEO of the legendary Motown Records, signing artists like Al B Sure, Christopher Williams, Guy, Father MC, and The Lost Boyz, to name but a few.

Harrell also helped produce film and television. Notably, he served as an executive producer for the hit TV show, “New York Undercover” in the ’90s. The last post that Harrell made on Instagram mentioned him wanting to fast-forward to 2020.

So sad. May he Rest In Peace.