Diddy Builds Massive Garden Monument In Honor Of Kim Porter — “She Was The One For Me!”

It’s been over a year since Kim Porter unexpectedly passed away and Diddy has spent lots of time reflecting on their relationship in his garden. The mother of his children was so significant to him that he had a massive statue built for her in her honor, he reveals. He even speaks to her shrine from time to time.

While on an Instagram live session with rapper Fat Joe, Diddy shows off the dedication he had made for Kim before her untimely departure. He says he had it built three years before her death after being inspired by her on a spiritual retreat. While showing off the massive shrine, Diddy warns viewers watching to cherish “the one” for them because he still has regrets over the way he treated Kim while she was here.

:This is a special announcement PSA to all the playas. Playboys, you know. When you find that one, don’t be playing around with it. It’s rare, somebody that is going to understand you and be there for you unconditionally. Sometimes you can be in the game getting hot and want to experience everything. As a man, I feel I f*cked up on that. I feel like she was the one for me. I played around thinking that I’m running things, God is running things.”

May she rest in peace.