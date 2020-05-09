Guy Fieri Has Raised Over $20 Million For Restaurant Workers
A Lotta Positivity: Flavortown Figurehead Guy Fieri Has Raised Over $20 Million For Restaurant Workers
- By rebecahjacobs
Some of our favorite restaurants might not make it to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, but luckily for the millions of workers who have been displaced because of this, Guy Fieri is doing his part in a major way.
The Food Network star joined TMZ Live on Thursday to explain how he so quickly managed to get $20 million into a relief fund for restaurant workers. He partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, who then launched the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
Check out Fieri’s thoughts on the restaurant industry going forward via TMZ Live down below:
