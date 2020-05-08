Tina Knowles Reveals THESE Mothers Day Plans With Beyoncé, Talks #IDidMyPart To Fight COVID-19 In Houston [Video]

Tina Lawson and daughter Beyoncé have prepared to reunite for Mother’s Day after quarantining apart, and they’re keeping it simple with their plans.

Miss Tina revealed in an interview with “Extra’s” Cheslie Krys,

“We all got tested and we are corona-free as far as I know, so we’re gonna get together on Sunday and have dinner… I get to see them and that’s gonna be the best Mother’s Day present ever.”

As far as how her grandkids and son-in-law are doing, Tina says “They’re doing great, I mean, like everybody else, quarantining and doing what they’re supposed to do, trying to stay safe.”

Mrs. Lawson also opened up on her new “I Did My Part” initiative, teaming up with Beyoncé’s Beygood Foundation to promote COVID-19 testing in their hometown of Houston. The #IDIDMYPART Mobile Testing Relief unit is scheduled to service Houston on Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9.

The mom pointed out the importance of getting these tests out to Black communities, “It’s to bring attention to the fact that we have to get tested because we’re going into our communities and infecting our moms and grandmas.”

Tina is challenging some of their famous friends to do their part, too. She dished,