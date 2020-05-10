Andre Harrell Died From Heart Failure, Ex-Wife Says
Rest In Peace: Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Says Mogul Had History Of Heart Problems That Led To His Death
Andre Harrell died from heart failure, according to his ex-wife, Wendy Credle. HipHollywood reported the news Saturday along with more details about the passing of the influential entertainment executive, known for his work with Uptown and Motown Records as well as his own history as a rapper, part of the duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.
According to HipHollywood, a well placed source says Harrell was on a phone call yesterday, when “the call just dropped.”
“The person didn’t think anything of it,” added the source. After that, attempts to reach Harrell all day by phone were unsuccessful. “His cousin went by this morning and used a spare key and found him dead.”
An official cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet but HipHollywood’s source said Harrell had a heart condition they believe played a part in his passing.
Prayers up for all of Harrell’s loved ones. Tributes poured in all over social media from fans and friends alike. Check out a few below:
View this post on Instagram
I am deeply saddend by the loss of my good friend @andreharrell – Andre has been a blessing to so many, including myself. It is with a heavy heart that I post this photo of us a few years ago. A truly gifted and brilliant impressario of the highest calibre. Andre, you will be missed. Love and blessings to Gianni and your family.
View this post on Instagram
Ahh man😢 My brother my friend my mentor wow …We just spoke and your energy was way up. Your spirits were so high 🙏🏽I could of never predict that you was on your way home King🙏🏽 Thank you for always supporting good music / artist and creativity King ! Thank you for the Teddy & Babyface celebration that was your magic that helped make it happen🙏🏽 We miss you already King blessings to the entire Family of the GREAT Andre H the ICON🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊
Swizz Beatz took to live to celebrate Harrell’s life through music
View this post on Instagram
I’m not going to waste any time celebrating this King of the culture @andreharrell the GREAT🙌🏽 I’m going live in 1hr because Dre always was about that celebration side of LIFE🙌🏽 He would want us all to celebrate ASAP🙌🏽 Rest up King @andreharrell 🙌🏽 sending blessings to the family 🙏🏽
Here’s his full set
