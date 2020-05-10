Rest In Peace: Andre Harrell’s Ex-Wife Says Mogul Had History Of Heart Problems That Led To His Death

Andre Harrell died from heart failure, according to his ex-wife, Wendy Credle. HipHollywood reported the news Saturday along with more details about the passing of the influential entertainment executive, known for his work with Uptown and Motown Records as well as his own history as a rapper, part of the duo Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

According to HipHollywood, a well placed source says Harrell was on a phone call yesterday, when “the call just dropped.”

“The person didn’t think anything of it,” added the source. After that, attempts to reach Harrell all day by phone were unsuccessful. “His cousin went by this morning and used a spare key and found him dead.”

An official cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet but HipHollywood’s source said Harrell had a heart condition they believe played a part in his passing.

Prayers up for all of Harrell’s loved ones. Tributes poured in all over social media from fans and friends alike. Check out a few below:

Swizz Beatz took to live to celebrate Harrell’s life through music

Here’s his full set