Swirl Pappy Preciousness: Diplo Confirms He Welcomed A Baby With Trinidadian Model Jevon King

Diplo is finally letting the world know that he welcomed a new addition to his family recently.

The 41-year-old posted a tribute to all of the important mamas in his life for Mother’s Day, giving a shoutout to “the three strongest mothers in the world.” The photos including a snap of his ex Kathryn Lockhart with their two sons, along with an old snapshot of his own mother. The last picture was of model Jevon King holding their newborn, which marks the first time the DJ has publicly posted about their baby together.

“I’m still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys,” he continued in his caption. “I love you all til the moon and back.”

Back in March, we reports that Diplo and King welcomed a son together named Pace. Jevon announced the news on Instagram, letting the world know their son was born on March 20, 2020. Diplo didn’t post anything about the baby when he was born, leaving the fact that he was the father up King’s child up for speculation, though he did like her IG birth announcement.

Now, the “Welcome to the Party” producer is letting the world know he’s a proud father of three.

Congrats to Jevon on her first mother’s day!