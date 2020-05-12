Quarantine Chaos: West Virginia Library Zoom Meeting Hacked With Child Sex Abuse Images And N-Word Slurs

Zoom gotta do something to tighten up security at their functions.

Since the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders first went into effect BOSSIP has covered several incidents of Zoom meetings being hacked and inundated with hateful or racist messages. Another such incident has occurred according to West Virginia’s Gazette-Mail, but this one is even more heinous than the previous.

The Kanawha County Public Library board was holding a socially-distant meeting online yesterday evening when their teleconference was taken over by someone who posted child pornography and the n-word all over the screen.

“We don’t know who it was or how it got onto it,” board Vice President Ben Thomas said. “We suspect they accessed it on the website, where it’s publicly available.” “What I can say is the FBI has been notified and I think they’re pursuing an inquiry,” Thomas said. “We’re going to take whatever steps we can take as an organization to ensure those meetings aren’t open to attack like that in the future.”

Zoombombing, as it’s known, has become a major issue in the COVID-19 era where more businesses are trying to adhere to safe public health practices. People looking for chaos and disruption must get a real kick out of spreading disgusting and offensive images in benign places like library board meetings.

SMH. F***in’ losers.