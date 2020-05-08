Mo Money: Kamala Harris & Bernie Sanders Introduce A Bill For $2000 Monthly Payments During COVID-19 Crisis

It’s pretty clear that the repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t going to get better anytime soon. Even more obvious is the fact that a one time payment of $1,200 isn’t enough to help the millions of folks who have lost their jobs over the past couple of months. Luckily, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Democrats including Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders are getting together to try and get emergency payments to the American people as quickly as possible. The bill comes from Sanders, Harris, and fellow Democrat Ed Markey of Massachusetts, and if approved, would provide $2,000 monthly payments to those making anything up to $100,000 per year.

“If we can bail out large corporations, we can make sure that everyone in this country has enough income to pay for the basic necessities of life,” Sanders said in a statement detailing the bill, according to The Hill.

Included in the bill is a very important stipulation that the payments would be blocked from being absorbed by debt collectors. In addition to the $2,000 per person, the bill also includes $4,000 for married couples and $2,000 per child up to three.

On Friday, news broke that the unemployment rate had jumped to 14.7 percent in April, which is the highest since the Great Depression. While many are hoping to reopen things sooner rather than later, it’s pretty clear that many of us won’t have any money to spend once they do–which is how these payments could help both citizens and the economy.

Since some states are already opening up slowly, it seems like this bill is a shot in the dark, but we can still hope.