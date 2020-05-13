Jimmy Kimmel Live: Lionel Richie On Growing Out His Afro During The Quarantine, His Friend Kenny Rogers & More [Video]

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host has a conversation with the one and only Lionel Richie, who chimes in from the comfort of his own home, of course.

During the interview, the American Idol judge talks about the meaning behind some of his most iconic lyrics, what it’s like having his afro grow out during the quarantine without having any say in the matter, his style in the 80s versus now, and more. He then goes on to discuss his plan to perform “We are the World” on this season’s finale of American Idol before talking about recording with his dear friend, the late, great Kenny Rogers, who just passed away back in March.

Just like every episode of their show during quarantine, Jimmy Kimmel will be making a donation to a worthwhile cause that is chosen by their guest. For Tuesday night’s appearance, Lionel chose the NAACP, whose mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

You can help them provide support directly to African American communities hit by crisis by donating here.