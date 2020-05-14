Khloe Don’t Play Dat: Tristan Thompson Files Cease And Desist Demanding Woman Remove Paternity Posts Alleging He’s Her Son’s Deadbeat Dad

Khloe Kardashian was busy doing more than just tweeting to put a stop to rumors about Tristan Thompson. According to E! News reports, on Wednesday Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sent a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming the NBA star is the father of her child.

In a letter sent by the former pair’s attorney Marty Singer, a woman named Kimberly Alexander is asked to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications”.

The demand stems from a report published by ttabloid site Gossip of the City which included copies of alleged paperwork from LB Genetics to show Tristan took a paternity test in Jan. 2020.

The post also included screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Tristan to Kimberly, along with emails that Kimberly claims she received from her former attorney, Lisa Bloom. In the cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, Singer confirms that Tristan did take a paternity test, which came out negative. Kimberly then requested Tristan take a second test, which Singer says he agreed to take—only on the condition that an AABB-accredited lab perform the test.

Singer goes on to say:

“After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child’s father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab.”Khloe and Tristan’s attorney goes on to claim that Kimberly was “fired” by Bloom’s legal firm.

Gossip of the City also published a letter allegedly sent from Bloom’s firm to Kimberly saying they were “unable to resolve your claims” and could no longer represent her. Bloom declined to comment when contacted by E! News.

In his letter to Alexander, Singer accuses her of seeking public notoriety with her claims.

“It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame. My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.” “It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results,” Singer writes. “It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.”

The letter ends by notifying Alexander that if she doesn’t stop publicly badmouthing Thompson and remove the posts she’s already put up, she can expect a multi-million dollar lawsuit:

“We demand that you immediately cease and desist from defaming my clients on social media (irrespective of whether or not the accounts are public or designated as ‘private’) and elsewhere. We also demand that you immediately take down any and all of your outrageous damaging posts about my clients.” “This is an extremely serious matter. If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Damn… They’re definitely not playing but it’s interesting that E! is putting all of this out there. Does that mean we can expect this as a storyline when “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” returns in the fall? Also, it’s important to point out that the child involved here is actually 6-years-old — so if you’ve seen stories about Tristan conceiving a baby while quarantining with Khloe, that’s definitely not the case here.

What do you think would make someone insist on a second paternity test after getting a negative result the first time?