Here’s Why Twitter Thinks Khloe’s Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Child And Why She’s Getting DRAGGED On Jordyn Woods’ Behalf

Where do we even start here?

Okay, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had quite the tumultuous relationship. If you recall, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe when she was pregnant with their child, causing them to have their first breakup and chaotic moment. It didn’t stop there, of course. After they reconciled, Tristan was accused to having some extra spicy relationship interaction with Jordyn Woods. That, of course, blew up the internet and caused Jordyn to get exiled from the Jennerdashian Klan and for the family to have a serious grudge against her that never left.

Fast forward and Khloe has been talking about having another child. The conversation was even broached this season on KUWTK when Tristan mentioned their child having a sibling (despite the fact he already has a whole a$$ other child). Khloe even froze her eggs at one point for all of this. Here’s the direct exchange:

“If it just so happens, we have another girl, what’s gonna happen? We’ll have to buy it all over again,” Tristan said when talking about donating a toy.

“Who’s having another girl with you,” Khloe said in response.

That’s when Tristan said their kid “needed another sibling.”

“Right, so I might get some embryos and get a sibling…I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we’ll figure that out later.”

No pun but the seeds have been planted.

Khloe has also been posting a lot of upper body shots and pink…like so:

Khloe, however, posted this pic that might kill the rumor but we don’t know when it was taken:

The internet has pounced on the rumors and innuendo like hyena. Not only would this be confirmation of Khloe’s status as mayor of Boo Boo The Foolville, but it would also mean that Jordyn Woods deserves a hell of an apology. They did al that to come for her just for Khloe to get pregnant with Tristan’s kid again?

I still can’t believe this, Khloe made Kyle drop her best friend for her to go back to Tristan and get pregnant ????? — gaaaabs (@justgabsxx) May 13, 2020

The dragging was absolutely epic. Hit the flip to see it…