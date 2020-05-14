Where’s Karlie Redd??? #LHHATL’s Arkansas Mo Popped For Alleged $2,045,800 PPP Loan Fraud, Feds Press Charges

Karlie Redd’s ex-fiancee is facing serious charges after he allegedly defrauded over $2,000,000 from the government according to the Department of Justice. According to a press release published by the DOJ, Maurice Fayne, aka Arkansas Mo, 37, of Dacula, Georgia, “allegedly stole money meant to assist hard-hit employees and businesses during these difficult times” after he was approved for a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan.

Mo had been funded the loan for $2,045,800 after claiming the money would be used for employee payroll for 107 people at his “Flame Trucking” business. Days after receiving the payment, over $1.5 million of the PPP loan proceeds were used to purchase $85,000 in jewelry, including a Rolex Presidential watch, a diamond bracelet, a 5.73 carat diamond ring for himself, and to pay $40,000 for child support.

The DOJ says these frivolous purchases are not authorized use of PPP funds under the CARES Act. YIKES!

Mo was interviewed on May 6th and alleged that he used all of the PPP loan proceeds to pay payroll and other business expenses incurred by Flame Trucking and denied using any of it for personal expenses and debt. On May 11th, agents executed a search at Fayne’s residence in Dacula and seized around $80,000 in cash, including $9,400 that Fayne had in his pockets, and the jewelry he purchased with the PPP funds, and further discovered a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith, which still had a temporary dealer tag on it. Agents also executed seizure warrants for three bank accounts that Fayne owned or controlled and seized approximately $503,000 in PPP funds.

This case is obviously fresh and still ongoing. The DOJ points out that the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in their press release. Hopefully, he can start coming up with some receipts FAST.