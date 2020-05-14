A$$holes Being A$$holes: The MTA Responds To The ‘Despicable’ TikTok Prank Pulled On Essential Workers Riding The Subway

New York City‘s MTA is addressing the footage of a cereal prank that went completely viral on TikTok over the past couple days, referring to the subway rider’s attempt at a joke “despicable.”

In the clip, a user by the name of @fckjoshy spills a huge tub of cereal and milk being spilled all over the inside of a moving subway car. After spilling the container onto the floor–and almost onto the lap of an essential worker–the wannabe TikTok star starts to pick up some of the cereal with his hands before walking out and leaving the mess there.

The video stacked up a ton of views and likes on TikTok before making it over to Twitter, where it got a lot more criticism. That’s what prompted to MTA to respond on their own Twitter page, tweeting, “A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable.”

A new low: Pulling a prank on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic. And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable. https://t.co/hMu8g5cJY9 — MTA. Stay Home. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) May 13, 2020

This prank, on its own, is particularly dumb–but unfortunately (and unsurprisingly) it’s not the first time this same TikToker used a global pandemic to pull a “prank” As someone pointed out in the replies to the MTA tweet, he previously mocked appropriate mask practices by wearing one with a mouth hole.

https://t.co/5lyt3OTKvE he also doesn’t know how to wear a mask apparently. @NYCMayor @NYCTSubway @NYCMayorsOffice @nyc311 really disrespectful to put the rest of the city at risk and make essential jobs even harder at a time where we all need to be working together. pic.twitter.com/P8AduO6Ior — sami (@samitakesphotos) May 14, 2020

Wow…absolutely hilarious. /sarcasm.