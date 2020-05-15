Glow, Girl: Kehlani Breaks Down Her Everyday Skin Care Routine With Vogue [Video]

Kehlani is fresh off the release of her new album, It Was Good Till It Wasn’t, which is on pace to debut atop the Billboard Top 200 album chart this weekend. With her album finally out in the world, she’s promoting her music nonstop and giving fans content while we’re all stuck in quarantine.

She recently graced the cover of Teen Vogue, where she opened up about her personal relationships. In her cover story, she talked about her open relationship with YG and admitted that she ended their relationship due to cheating after she found some “deep and intricate” texts he sent to someone else. She also talks about fame, how she handles herself in the public eye, and much more.

Her collaboration with Vogue didn’t end with that cover story, though, and this week she also dropped her daily skincare routine video with the publication to teach us how to keep our skin glowing. Even when the world has her stressed out with the pressure of a forthcoming album on her shoulders, she still manages to keep her skin glowing and on point. In the video, Kehlani shows us the exact products she uses and gives some tips on how to get a great glow even when stuck inside.